KARACHI - The Sindh government has granted general relaxation in the upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs. A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the government of Sindh allowed relax­ation upto maximum of 15 years in the upper age limit to all the appli­cants applying for the vacancies Sindh government departments. The relax­ation will be applicable from July 1, 2022 to June 1, 2024, it added.