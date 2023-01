Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said government will extend all possible cooperation for development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said this while talking to Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to Development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Governor appealed him to provide funds for Public Sector Development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.