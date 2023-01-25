Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first high-level security coordination meeting held at Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday which was attended by the heads of all law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In the meeting, a joint strategy was prepared regarding the security of the twin cities.

According to details, the first high-level joint security coordination meeting was held in Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday and heads of all law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the meeting. A joint strategy was prepared regarding the security of the twin cities in the meeting and all the participants of the meeting agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation. It was decided in the meeting to activate all the checkpoints in the twin cities and increase checking and security within both cities and also at the entry as well as exit points.

It was agreed to take elaborate measures against terrorism with the cooperation of the people. The meeting decided that Islamabad Police and Rawalpindi Police will jointly cordon off the various areas for checking purpose while data of criminals and wanted persons will be compiled and to be provided at the police checkposts.

The old housing societies will be instructed to improve their security arrangements while the newly formed societies will also be asked to take a security plan regarding the security arrangements before issuing NOCs. Heads of religious seminaries and educational institutions will be contacted so that the tendencies of extremism among young students can be rejected.

It was decided in the meeting that all institutions will ensure mutual exchange of information and coordination meeting to be held at every month.