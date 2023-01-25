Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority, Department of Town Planning Zone-V on Tuesday demolished structures and sealed several construction sites during an operation against illegal constructions. The operation against illegal constructions was held under the supervision of Director Town Planning V Muhammad Azhar Ali, says a news release.

The LDA team demolished illegal shops and sheds on Raiwind Road and sealed an illegal commercial hall near Bhupatian Chowk.

Illegal restaurant established at Plot No. 1180 Block-J LDA Avenue-1 was demolished while illegal shops established at Plot No. 136 Block-J, LDA Avenue-1 were also demolished. A construction at plot No. 30 LDA Avenue-1 was demolished for violating approved plan.

Illegal shops were demolished in F-Block near the park, whereas eight illegal shops and properties at Main Boulevard LDA Avenue-1 were sealed.