Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that there is a complete mockery of justice, ethics and morality in Pakistan ‘today.’ “Lahore rejects this corrupt caretaker CM, a virulent PTI hater & one of the players with ex-COAS, the main architect of regime change conspiracy. His appointment negates the very concept of neutral caretakers. Today there is a complete mockery of justice, ethics & morality in Pak,” Imran Khan tweeted. Earlier, senior PTI leaders sat together at Zaman Park residence of the PTI chairman Imran Khan here on Tuesday and pondered over options to give tough time to the caretaker set up in Punjab by opening different fronts for the political opponents. The PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar, Senior Vice president, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Azam Swati and Hammad Azhar were present in the meeting which was also attended by former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi. Senior lawyer Ahmad Awais briefed the meeting about the legal and constitutional aspects of the case as the PTI leaders decided to challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment by the ECP in the Supreme Court. Sources privy to the meeting said that it was decided that PTI’s legal team will file the petition in SC on Wednesday (today).

PTI leaders also briefed the ex-CM about PTI’s strategy about street protests over the appointment of caretaker chief minister. The meeting decided to continue with the protests against the Election Commission’s ‘controversial’ measures and to employ all constitutional options against the electoral body. In this regard, views were exchanged in detail to approach superior judiciary and to utilize the political options. Ch Parvez Elahi apprised Imran Khan and other leaders about his proposals regarding future political matters. All leaders expressed concern over the election date not yet being given in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and uprooting of bureaucracy in Punjab. Separately, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and former MPAs held a consultative meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, former MPAs Ameer Mohammad Khan, Tallat Fatima Naqvi as well as Advocare General Ahmad Owais, advocate Amir Saeed Rawn and advocate Imdad Hussain Chandio were present. They exchanged opinions regarding prevailing national political situations, matters pertaining to general elections and other political affairs. Later, talking to the media after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governors could face the proceedings under Article 6 if elections are not announced, as they are continuously violating article 105 of the constitution in this regard. Fawad said that the Punjab and KP governors would face Article 6 proceedings if the election date is not announced, demanding that the judiciary should take action against the constitutional violations. Fawad announced that PTI would move to the Supreme Court (SC) to file a petition against the caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi. “Lahore has rejected the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM. The real faces are hiding behind Mohsin Naqvi.

The rulers have only an agenda to remove Imran Khan from their way,” he added. Slamming the approval of resignations of the PTI MNAs, Fawad said that the NA Secretariat was closed for three days but the resignations of the PTI MNAs were approved. He made it clear that the party had decided to return to the NA in limited numbers just to remove opposition leader Raja Riaz, otherwise “this National Assembly had no representative status left for us to return to it”. “Election commissioner is signing the resignations like a clerk. Those who are being posted for the caretaker set-up are temporarily working on the positions. We will follow them until they get penalized,” he maintained.

Fawad said that PTI has submitted a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to not depute those persons on the key positions who were involved in the May 25 incident, adding that PTI would duly respond to the unjust moves. “At this time, 40 percent of NA seats and 65 percent of seats in the provincial assemblies are vacant. I want to ask the judiciary to play its role, as the by-elections would cost Rs. 15 billion to Rs. 20 billions; hence it would be advisable to hold immediate general elections as the country can’t afford such wasteful use of national wealth,” he added. Fawad went on to say that the current political crisis was created after the imposition of an ineligible cabinet on the country, reiterating that immediate election was the only solution to end crises in the country. “At present, the Shehbaz Sharif government has lost the support of 172 people and the government is depending on turncoats to save it,” he added. Fawad maintained that as a result of the speaker’s actions to save Raja Riaz, 40% of the NA seats became vacant and the country was inching closer to elections. He added that the people would have to decide and the decision would be made through voting. Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said that PTI would submit evidence against Mohsin Naqvi to the court. He announced that a case would be filed under Article 6 against those who were interfering in the democratic process.

Hammad Azhar has warned the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure the smooth organisation of free and fair elections by refraining from creating any obstacles in the process. PTI leader advised the Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman to toe the line and abide by the Constitution in announcing the date for elections. He warned that if the governor does not follow the Constitution, PTI will take him to court. He also warned the caretaker government in Punjab of a case under sedition charges if it fails to pull its weight and fulfill its constitutional duties. Talking about the ongoing economic and energy crisis in Pakistan, he said that the massive power breakdown was caused by the Energy Minister Khurram Ghulam Dastagir’s orders to shut down all power plants.