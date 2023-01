Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

On this occasion, Mr Elahi said, "After Allah Almighty, only the judiciary could save us from the fascist initiatives. In the past too, we got justice from the judiciary, and also in the future the judiciary will deliver justice to us."

Mr Elahi suggested Mr Khan to move the courts against the "oppression of the government."