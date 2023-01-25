Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-insaf chief imran Khan was crying after political failure. PPP Secretary General nayyar hussain Bukhari said that imran Khan, who was removed from power with a ‘constitutional weapon’ is knocking at the door of the constitutional institutions. “imran Khan has lost the confidence of PTI and allied MPs due to his wrong policies,” he said in a statement. The PPP Secretary General said that the person objecting to the Election Commission was now in contact with the Chief Election Commissioner..

“The story of (imran Khan) becoming the Prime minister and embracing the daily wages cabinet ministers is going to be a thing of the past.

The calculation and accountability of reaching the highest level of the wealth without any business source of income is near. The end will be terrible,” he contended. Bukhari said imran Khan’s ‘support of crutches’ had ended and the people were ready to show him his true worth in the elections.