Just a disclaimer to start with that I am neither in touch with Mr. Dar nor have had a discussion with him lately. In general, I disagree with his overall approach to economic governance in Pakistan and have been a regular critic during his previous and current tenures pointing out the policy flaws— by successive governments— that keep Pakistan’s economic development strapped to the floor. However, perhaps the only point where our views converge is on the needless urge and advice by various economic experts to unjustifiably keep on devaluing the Pak Rupee. Of late there has been an article by Atif Mian doing the rounds and in addition, we have heard some rather silly outbursts by our previous finance minister Miftah Ismail, making a case for the market-based exchange rate, as if the current interbank rate is an unreal one and needs to be brought in line with the open market rate, which as of today has a differential of almost around +10 percent on the interbank rate. Personally, despite being a leading national exporter, I couldn’t disagree more with the two gentlemen and for good reasons.

To start with at 230, the REER is still under 100, which in essence means that the PKR’s pegging seems realistic, but more importantly what one needs to understand is that there is no way the government at this stage and in such an uncertain environment can reduce the differential between the open market and the interbank rate, the moment you devalue the rupee to 260, the open market will jump to 290 or even 300—it would be a grave mistake.

Unfortunately, the PKR is not a freely tradeable currency and given the reluctance of even our currency swap partners to exercise the arrangement, the value is practically perception driven. The primary factor though driving the dollar demand is that regrettably, the Pakistani market turf is being used as a playground for Afghan businesses. Everything from coal to dry fruits to contraband items to motor cars to drugs trade freely in Pakistan with PKR being the underlying purchase currency. Naturally, when the sale revenues have to be repatriated back to Afghanistan or even in some cases Iran, the pressure mounts on the USD supply in the open market with a demand that far exceeds the supply sources, thereby pushing up the differential to what we see today.

The entire process is so intertwined with imagined strategic security depth, a segment of Afghan population that is based in Pakistan but bears no real allegiance to it, and a web of high corruption and bureaucratic stakes that it is rather difficult to take down. Till such time these anomalies are fundamentally addressed, resetting exchange rates will not achieve much, in fact be counterproductive.

The reality is that until some currency-driving forces and border realities in Pakistan get genuinely reversed, the theoretical scenarios being put forward by people advocating a market-based rate will simply not work out—since, for now there is no such sustainable market rate. Sadly, quite often than not these factors are not even truly controlled by the political-economic managers and therefore they are but only constrained to take knee-jerk or short-term measures; and such policy decisions quite often than not are not taken by choice or design, but by certain compulsions. So, in essence, the currency pegging in Pakistan needs to be a wholesome debate, which ironically one may not be able to completely fathom sitting in the cocoon of Princeton! As the author has repeatedly written in his earlier articles, there could not be a worse tax on the populace than devaluation. Not only does it erode peoples’ capital overnight, but also at the same time diminishes their global standing.

Do it repeatedly and excessively, and it sends a nation into oblivion or the dark ages retarding its ability to grow meaningfully or to even compete in the modern-day global business arena. The constraint puts an ironclad block on the very ability to invest in modern technology and equipment or to learn constructively from international innovations, thereby seriously hampering the two most powerful tools of a smart economy, connectivity and productivity.

For example, a productivity gain in the US would have an almost 25 times value impact as against the same productive outcome in Pakistan. While one differs with Dar’s argument on no export surplus being available in Pakistan because it takes us back to the elementary argument of the horse before the cart or the cart before the horse, nevertheless the economic history’s reality is that notable export gains in any economy have invariably come about in times when a country’s currency was stable for longer periods and not when it was devaluing or appreciating. More on this in part II.

Also, the Pakistani open market is by no means alone in having a significant premium in the open market conversion rates as against the interbank rate, because wherever people fear devaluation or a worsening economic situation, they start betting on an alternate currency. Examples being (against the USD): Sri Lanka 12 percent, Nepal 10 percent, Myanmar 8 percent, Venezuela 25 percent, Argentina 7 percent, Kenya 13 percent, and the list goes on. If supporting a national currency was so detrimental, one wonders why have we lately seen the central bank governors of some very developed countries like the UK and the Czech Republic intervene to shore up national currencies against the USD and the Euro respectively. One even sometimes wonders that given the enormity of the US national debt what would be the real value of the USD should it not have the luxury of owning a dollar printing press or should the international confidence in the USD itself was to wane? Meaning, by the same token, as long as the people in Pakistan find the safety of their capital in the US Dollars the open market will continue to flourish cum seek a premium.

And it is this confidence in the PKR or the lack of it is what we truly need to address to bridge the gap between the interbank and open market currency conversion rates. Next week in Part II, will be taking up and debating the other policy and strategic economic matters relating to why our exports are declining and what needs to be done, are the strict emergency import control measures good or bad and how long can they be sustainable, how high-interest rates and an out of control FBR is destroying Pakistan’s economy, is the government deliberately stoking de-industrialization, what needs to be candidly discussed with the IMF as after all, it is a sympathetic lender of the last resort, and on why our capital account problems are no longer serviceable and need a hair-cut. Also, how the government can consciously cede space to the private sector to help achieve intrapreneurial management efficiencies and entrepreneurial innovative successes. It is about time that the government reaches out to the private sector for help because more of the same bureaucratic recipes will only take us to the point of return!