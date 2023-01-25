Share:

The word ‘’TAKAFUL’’ is de rived from the Arabic wordKafala, which means to guarantee one another, to help and to take care of one’s needs. It is a scheme based on brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual assistance which provides mutual financial aid and assistance to the participants in case of need whereby the participants mutually agree to contribute for the purpose. Based on the principle of ta’awun (mutual assistance) and tabarru (voluntary contribution). The operation of the concept must be within the spirit of shariah. In conventional insurance, the risk is transferred from the insured to the insurer. Takaful, on the other hand, is based on shared risk.

Each participant donates to a takaful fund and in the event of loss, the participant will receive the amount of its claim. Insurance is based on the commercial factor and follows government laws. Its principle is based on the purchase agreement and its payment is premium. Takaful is based on mutual cooperation among takaful participants based on the Wakalah contract between participants and the takaful operator. It is followed by Shariah laws and government laws. It is based on the tabarru (donations) and its payment is a contribution.

Takaful and insurance are very important as they perform the essential function of providing a financial safety net in the event something unexpected happens to us, such as developing a critical illness getting into an accident, incurring a loss of property, or even death. To put it generally, Takaful is like Islamic insurance. However, Takaful is fundamentally different from insurance in its principles and how it operates. Takaful is not a new concept it has been around for centuries.

Takaful business allows policyholders to enjoy the benefits of a mutual structure within a shareholder wrapper. Takaful business also has an explicit ethical structure that can be marketed to both Muslims and non-Muslims. Although both conventional and takaful businesses generate profits for the shareholders are explicitly transparent - in conventional insurance, they are not necessarily so. MARIA MUNIR, Lahore.