LAHORE - The Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship will commence from January 27 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, who is also organising secretary of the event, said that the PBBF has finalised all the arrangements to conduct the five-day event under the supervision of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).

“Defending champions Pakistan Army, POF, Railways and Navy will join group A while PAF, Wapda and Police will comprise Group B.” Ouj-e-Zahoor said the inaugural match will be played between Army and Navy while POF and Railways, WAPDA and Police teams will compete in the first round of the championship. The semifinals will be played on January 30, while the final will be on January 31.