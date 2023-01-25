Share:

KARACHI - The Election Commissioner (EC) of Sindh stated that the election of Karachi mayor was likely to take two to three months as the commission was still compiling the final results of the Sindh Local Government (LG) polls.

While talking to a news channel EC Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the compilation process of the Sindh LG polls is completed up to 80 percent. He added that the final party position will be completed by today.

He said that the party position will be finalised after removing the flaws and the recounting of seats. Chauhan said that the commission held polls on 235 out of 246 union councils (UCs).

The provincial election commission said that the new schedule for the elec­tions on the remaining UCs will be an­nounced soon. He said that the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor will be held after the completion of the quorum. He said that the Karachi mayor’s elec­tion would take two to three months.

The second phase of local govern­ment elections in Sindh was originally scheduled for July 24, 2022, but was de­layed thrice due to floods, and later due to the unavailability of security officials to perform election duty. However, the Election Commission did not accede to the Sindh government’s request to fur­ther delay the election on the pretext of change in the number of union councils in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions that required fresh delimitation.

The Commission’s refusal led to the polls’ boycott by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), which ex­pressed dissatisfaction over the quality of electoral rolls and delimitation.