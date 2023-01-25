Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health Care Commission in its quarterly report has claimed that the Commission inspected 227 health centres across the province and 345 health centres over various reasons while issuing notices to 490 others. It said that there were a total 12712 registered health centres in the province and 834 more health centres were registered during this quarter. For the first time in the province, the licensing of health centres was started.

It said that temporary licences were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories while 394 complaints of different natures were resolved during the period. The Commission also launched an online system to eliminate quackKPHC Commission inspects 227 health centres ery, besides improving the quality and standard of hospitals in the province. It also claimed that it conducted four-day special campaign in Dabgari Garden peshawar in which 396 health centres were inspected, notices were issued to 133 and 31 were sealed. The Commission directed various trainings under which various staff of about 15 hospitals was trained on the principles of health quality.