LAHORE - The Lahore High Court restrained the Punjab government from transferring the Director General LDA. The orders were issued to Chief Secretary Punjab not to change DG LDA.The next hearing of cases related to environment will be held on February 3.

Lahore High Court has stopped the Punjab government from transferring Director General LDA Aamir Ahmed Khan. The High Court said that DG LDA should ensure the appointment of an environmental consultant to frame the rules and regulations on major highways of the city to deal with environmental pollution. He added that frequent transfer posting influenced the courts orders and its implementation also gets affected.