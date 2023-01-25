Share:

LAHORE - Nasrullah Zia’s sensational 77 runs steered Model Town Club to a thrashing 9-wicket win over Shahkamal Club in the third quarterfinal of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at Model Town Greens ground on Tuesday. Shahkamal Club were all out for 131 runs in 19.3 overs.

Imran Nazir Jr cracked 42 off 45 balls, hitting 3 fours and 1 six while M Abdullah and Sheraz Ali struck 37 and 27 runs respectively. For Model Town Club, Afaq Afridi grabbed 3-16 while Mohsin Irshad and Hassan Rizwan bagged 2 wickets each. Model Town Club comfortably achieved the target, losing just one wicket in 16 overs.

Opener Haider hit 13 while player of the match Nasrullah Zia hammered unbeaten 77 off 48 runs that included 6 fours and 4 sixes. M Saleem made unbeaten 31. Today (Wednesday), the fourth quarterfinal will be played between Golden Star Club and Model Town Greens at Pindi Gymkhana Ground at 11:00 am.