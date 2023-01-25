Share:

peshawar - participants of a meeting held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Tuesday were informed that about 50 percent of deaths and 40 percent of all disability-adjusted life years lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The meeting held under the chairmanship of KMU Vice-Chancellor prof Dr Zia-ul-haq and special secretary health abidullah, was attended by Dr shaukat ali, Director General, health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr akram shah, Chief hsrU Department of health, Dr Nadeem akhtar, Chief executive Officer Healthcare Commission, Dr riaz Tanoli, Chief Executive Officer (CeO) health Card plus Centre of Impact, representatives of world Bank and other relevant stakeholder organisations.

The forum was informed that the NCDs epidemic risks crippling the already overburdened health system, and fragile economy of the province. There is a time-critical need to identify and implement affordable effective solutions to address NCDs. The meeting was informed that to meet this need, a new Global health research Centre called Centre for IMPACT was recently launched in pakistan.