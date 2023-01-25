Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman assumed charge of his office here on Tuesday. Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and has vast experience in the field of administration. Prior to his posting as the Chief Secretary Punjab, he was serving as Senior Member Board of Revenue. Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman had held key positions in different federal and provincial departments including Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, and Director-General of Lahore Development Authority.