ISLAMABAD - Khaas contemporary art gallery will screen OneWay Glass, a film directed by Nauman Khalid, here tomorrow (Thursday). The film screening will be followed by a conversation with Nauman Khalid and Irfan Ahmed Urfi. ‘One-way Glass’ is a passion project for filmmaker that has been a long time in the making from the inception of the idea to the time that it’s taken to bring it to the screen. The film is based on writer Irfan Ahmed Urfi’s book of short stories in Urdu, ‘Paon’ (Feet), which was published in 2015. ‘One-way Glass’ is the story of a hapless migrant Pakistani woman, who is trapped in a violent situation. She is caught in the harsh realities of modern-day London, trying to make a living whilst also struggling through the trials and tribulations of her failing marriage. The story revolves around the strong woman’s vulnerabilities as she struggles with her work, marriage, faith and attempts to find happiness.

Most importantly, it is a story that represents the human condition – it is a tale of human needs and foibles; the hand that fate deals; how life is circumscribed by the given; the choices available in the face of adversity and the decision to make a firm, empowering choice by a woman pushed to the wall, said the organizers. Such stories need to be shared through literature, art, and through cinema to bring about a greater understanding of the struggles of people inhabiting the margins and especially of disenfranchised women within these communities who defy the odds to realize a better future for themselves, the organizers said.