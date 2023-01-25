Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement seized 1450kg narcotics in a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.

During the successful joint operation, security forces apprehended the largest amount of narcotics in terms of quantity that included 586 Kg of Ice crystal and 864kg of heroin. The seized narcotics has been valued approximately Rs15 billion in the International market. The arrested smugglers and drug cache has been handed over to Customs authorities for legal proceedings. The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and Customs enforcement reaffirms resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring security of the country’s waters.