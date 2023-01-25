Share:

In a blow to India, Pakistani intelligence agencies claim to have thwarted a possible Indian false flag operation in occupied Kashmir on the country’s Republic Day on Jan 26.

The operation was planned in Poonch district, which would have been executed through the Indian army and police. The intelligence agencies have also exposed three key facilitators, one of whom, Bashir, is associated with the 93 Infantry Division, and Alam and Aslam are his companions.

Under the plan, Bashir had to use the locals of Azad Kashmir to try to enter IIOJK by planting bombs or IEDs from Jashkwal, Azad Kashmir side.

“The operation will be shown to have failed near any mosque in the area under the supervision of DSP Preshana. The Indian army and police will also reveal the fake recovery of bombs and IEDs to malign Pakistan before the international community,” it is alleged.