LAHORE - Haniya Minhas has become the first youngest Pakistani to be appointed as the official brand ambassador of the leading global sportswear brand, Adidas. She is Pakistan’s first teen athlete to accomplish this historic feat. Expressing her happiness over this milestone, Haniya, being sponsored by BARD Foundation, said: “It’s a feeling of immense pride and excitement to be joining the Adidas family.

I aspire to represent Pakistan and work hard to develop my skills and capabilities, to achieve my passion and become a world-class tennis player. I am appreciative of BARD Foundation’s support for the development of sports in Pakistan.” President of BARD Foundation, Abdul Razak Dawood, said: “I’m delighted at this young talent.

This is remarkable news and a great honor for Pakistan and all those with high aspirations, especially women. Her enthusiasm, passion, and discipline will propel her to the ranks of world-class tennis players. Pakistan has a star in the making.” Haniya began training at IMG on August 22, 2022, and since then has had a string of remarkable accolades, including reaching semifinals in Orange Bowl International U12 Florida, USA, 3rd place in U12 Eddie Herr International, Florida, USA, Champion at Little Mo International Championship U12, Doubles and Mix Doubles in New York, USA, Champion at USTA National U14 Tennis Championship in Florida, Champion at L5 U16 National Tennis Championship in the US, Champion at U14 National Tennis Championships in Coral Springs, Florida, and the Champion at USTA U16 Girls National Championship Final in Florida, USA.