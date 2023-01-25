Share:

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha inaugurated on Wednesday the first-ever shelter home for the transgender community.

Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad and other officers were also present in the ceremony held at PBM’s Shelter home in Tarlai.

Addressing the ceremony, the PBM Managing Director said, "We are determined to explore every possible solution to mitigate the problems of the vulnerable community of the country."

"In order to fulfil the need of spreading hope and happiness among the deprived transgender community in a protected and hygienic environment, PBM and the Ministry of Human Rights have launched the joint initiative," Mr Paracha stated.

Elucidating the PBM’s initiatives for medical treatment and rehabilitation of indigent persons, including the transgender community, the Managing Director of the PBM said the new initiative would serve the susceptible transgender persons with a temporary night stay, breakfast, and dinner in a respectable, neat and clean atmosphere.

The pilot project with the capacity of 10 transgender persons is being started in Tarlai Shelter Home which will further be expanded after the impact evaluation report of the project.