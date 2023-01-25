Share:

The Roman Empire created a system of aque ducts that were used to transport fresh water from lakes, springs and rivers to highly pop-- ulated urban settlements. They were considered to be amazing feats of engineering in the time that they were created and while evidence suggests that aqueducts had been utilised earlier in India and Egypt as well, these ones were much more advanced.

The Romans ensured that the complex web of pipes, tunnels, canals and bridges expended across their territories, and used gravity as well as the natural slope of the land to direct water to wherever it was needed. This water was then used for drinking, irrigation and to provide a steady supply of water to fountains and baths and water royal gardens.