MULTAN - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed encroachments and illegal nursery from Jinnah Park during a grand operation launched here on Tuesday.

On special directives of PHA Director General (DG) Asif Rauf Khan, the PHA squad launched a grand operation at Jinnah Park and removed encroachments and also retrieved the land illegal grabbed for a nursery.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Marketing PHA Hafiz Usama and Administrator Parks Ghaffar Shahid in which a large number of security guards and other staff members were participated.

The PHA DG said in a statement that zero tolerance policy was being followed against encroachment and illegal constructions at parks. He said that operation would continue on daily basis and different parks in order to facilitate masses. He said that all possible efforts were being made to restore recreational activities at parks by providing best facilities at parks. He said that special focus was being paid on landscaping at parks.

POLICE BRIEFED ABOUT USE OF PRIVATE CAMERA SURVEILLANCE APPLICATION

Incharge Front Desk and Data Processing Officer Muhammad Asim Tuesday briefed security constables about the use of the latest mobile application “private cameras surveillance application” through which the record of these cameras could be updated in the police online system.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Data Processing Officer super the application installed in the mobile phones of security constables and explained them the process of updating records of private cameras in the online system of their police stations concerned