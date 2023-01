Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The premier greeted Mr Naqvi on assuming the post of caretaker Punjab chief minister and expressed his best wishes.

"It is hoped that you would fulfil your constitutional obligation in a way consistent with efficiency and contribute to making the electoral process unbiased and transparent," said PM Shehbaz.