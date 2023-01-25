Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today (Wednesday).

The prime minister, during his day-long visit to Rahim Yar Khan, will welcome the UAE president at the Chandana Airport.

“The two leaders will discuss further promotion of brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and other matters of bilateral interest,” the PM Office said.

The UAE president arrived in the South Asian country days after he was invited by the PM Shehbaz during his official visit to the Gulf country.

During his visit, the prime minister held a meeting with the UAE president when matters of mutual interest were discussed. The Gulf country also agreed to roll over the existing $2 billion debt in much-needed financial help. In addition to announcing the rollover, the Gulf country announced a loan of $1 billion for Pakistan.

The prime minister had thanked the UAE president for inviting him to the brotherly country. The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE; explored ways and means to further strengthen these ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment and energy.