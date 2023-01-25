Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot police handed over goods and valuables to the real owners after recovering from outlaws. In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Police Lines here on Tuesday, in which SDPOs and all SHOs of the district participated in the ceremony. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran handed over the recovered articles worth more than Rs60 million, including Rs14.5 million in cash, 9 cars, 109 motorcycles, 18 buffaloes, 2 tractors, 2 coasters, 2 carry vans, 21 tola gold ornaments and 5 rickshaw to the real owners.