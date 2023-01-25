Share:

The massive breakdown in the national grid on Monday triggered the worst electricity outage across the country in months, paralysing life and crucial public services while highlighting the weak infrastructure and poor administration of the country. The outage, which according to officials was due to a voltage surge, is the second major grid failure in three months and adds to the blackouts that Pakistan’s nearly 220 million people suffer on an almost-daily basis. As per reports, some of the power plants were shut on a temporary basis to conserve expensive electricity generation that backfired on Monday when high demand for electricity caused a frequency disturbance in the electricity generation. If this is the case, then it must be questioned why authorities did not anticipate this frequency disturbance before considering this conservation plan. This is a failure on part of the government and there is no other way to put it. Such incidents have also been more frequent as in January 2021, there was a country-wide power breakdown, which had plunged the entire country into darkness.

Again, in October 2022, partial outages occurred which had pushed Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad, and other areas into darkness. Pointing fingers at the previous administration and arguing that grid stations were not properly maintained is just a deflection tactic and is also not in line with the official explanation of what went down. While authorities began restoring power to millions of people late in the night after more than 12 hours, there were still many areas under blackout until the next morning. In fact, it is expected that there will be a shortage of electricity for the next two days.

The impact of this breakdown has been significant as businesses and workplaces were unable to operate, and essential public services and hospitals were affected as well. The economic impact has been particularly heavy as reports reveal that the country has incurred a loss of around Rs100 billion due to a halt in economic activities. This happened while the country is barely producing any output at factories due to the non-availability of raw materials amid the ongoing financial crisis. The federal cabinet has once again directed the concerned authorities to formulate a “comprehensive strategy” to prevent the recurrence of power outages. None of this rhetoric is new, and the hope is that sooner or later one of these strategies is actually implemented to put an end to this gross negligence.