Share:

Danger ensued at a district prison in Gujrat after a fight broke out between police officers and inmates, trans forming the scene into a full-blown riot involving gun- - shots, fire and stone pelting.

The exact cause of the incident is still unknown and will only be determined after an investigation into the matter but safe to say that there is more to the issue than meets the eye. An incident like this is not unheard of in Gujrat; back in 2020, violent clashes between the inmates and police erupted after a physical brawl between two groups. The conflict resulted in infrastructural damage to the prison and caused injuries to officials.

Monday’s incident was rather similar, the only difference being that the cause of the disturbance has not been determined as of yet. While the situation is being brought under control via negotiations, we must appreciate the manner in which the police took control in the face of extreme backlash. It is no easy task to reestablish order after riots and their insistence to settle the whole matter is a testament to the bravery they have shown now and over the course of years. At the same time, one must wonder why inmates have reacted so suddenly and adversely not once, but multiple times over the course of years.

There is been no evidence of mistreatment so far, but one could advocate for improving the conditions of prisons not only in Gujrat but across the country. Despite being behind bars, the international human rights accord still grants rights to prisoners. And these have to be respected and upheld owing to the fact that, at the end of the day, they are still humans and entitled to a sense of dignity. Whether this means that infrastructure needs to improve, facilities need to be updated, policies need to be revisited, issues of overcrowding need to be resolved or timely medical attention must be guaranteed—all prevalent problems in Pakistani prisons—the state must act responsibly not only for the sake of humanity but to protect against such incidents in the future.