ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 612.06 points, a positive change of 1.59 percent, closing at 39,055.65 against 38,443.59 points the previous day.

A total of 179,760,927 shares were traded during the day as compared to 81,287,333 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.368 billion against Rs 2.809 billion on the last trading day