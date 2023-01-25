Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi instructed on Wednesday the party workers to remain vigilant over the possible arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

All members of the assembly, employees, and organisational authorities had received directions from Mr Zaidi to be prepared for any emergency.

PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar, while holding a press conference said that the people of the country were standing by Mr Khan. He vowed to shut down the city completely if Mr Khan was taken into custody.

Additionally, the party supporters in Lahore congregated at the former premier’s residence in Zaman Park.