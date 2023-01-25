Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf held a protest at PMG Chowk Mall Road Lahore against the caretakerCM appointment decision of the Election Commission and the caretaker chief minister.

The workers raised slogans of disapproval of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. The workers carried banners and placards in their hands with slogans against the Election Commission and the federal government. The protest was led by PTI’s senior Punjab leadership including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood Mian Aslam Iqbal, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Senator Azam Swati, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ul Rasheed, Murad Rass, Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Zubair Niazi. The PTI workers were carrying the party flag in their hands, the workers also shouted slogans against the Election Commission.

Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hamad Azhar, Shafqat MahmoodEjaz Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others while addressing the protesting participants said, the controversial decision of the Election Commission is not accepted. “The characters of regime change are being imposed on Punjab. Elections should be held soon, PTI will get two-thirds majority. A caretaker chief minister is not acceptable in any case.”

The PTI leadership addressing the protestors also said that PDM wants to steal the next general election. Mohsin Naqvi is the main character of regime change, PTI leadership maintained.

Targeting newly appointed caretaker CM, PTI leadership addressing the participants of the protest said, Children like Mohsin Naqvi cannot stop the change in pakistan.