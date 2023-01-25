Share:

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique hit out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying it was accustomed to defend its immoral and undemocratic actions.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said Imran Khan spread chaos and misled people in the guise of his moto of change.

He said the PTI leaders disrespected the term of Riyasat-e-Madinah with their unholy actions and statements. They weakened the foundations of Pakistan and its time for them to face the music.