Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday lashed out at National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf after reports emerged that he has accepted resignations of its 43 more lawmakers. The development comes a day after as many as 45 PTI MNAs collectivelywithdrew their resignations from the NA in a move to get the slot of opposition leader in the lower house as part of its efforts to send the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif packing through the test of vote of confidence.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, demanded the higher judiciary to take notice of the NA speaker’s actions. He said that the purpose to withdraw resignations and go back to the NA was to remove disgruntled party lawmaker Raja Riaz Ahmad from the position of leader of the opposition. “Otherwise, the present assembly has no worth that we go back,” he said. Former information minister Chaudhry claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lost the support of a simple majority – 172 MNAs – from the lower house of the parliament and was depending on turncoats to save his government. He went on to say that 40 percent seats in the NA now stood vacant as a result of actions of the speaker, only to save Raja Riaz from the removal of the opposition leader slot.

“The only solution to this crisis is general elections,” he said, adding that how long the government will evade the polls. “Ultimately, the people will decide through vote.” Meanwhile, the police denied the entry of at least six sitting and former PTI MNAs including former chief whip of the party in NA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar into the premises of Supreme Court as they wanted to meet with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on the issue of acceptance of resignations. A total of 131 PTI MNAs had announced to resign from the NA in April last year to protest against the removal of then prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence.