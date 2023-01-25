Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar reacted strongly to the arrest of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly threatening the members of the electoral body.

Mr Azhar, in a statement, warned the government of country-wide protests if information about the location of the PTI stalwart was not shared. He also announced to move the court against the detention of Mr Chaudhry.

“Fawad Chaudhry was detained in a way as he is a terrorist,” he lamented.

The former information minister was arrested from his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday shortly after he slammed the government for planning the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Police have confirmed the arrest, stating that a case was registered against the PTI bigwig last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Umar Hameed. He has been boked for using threatening language against the electoral body and its members.

Before his arrest, Mr Chaudhry spoke to media outside the residence of Imran Khan and said that only on a 30-minute notice thousands of workers came here. "Arresting Imran Khan, country’s most popular leader, is a conspiracy against Pakistan," he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan was party’s red line and “if someone conspires to arrest Khan, then there will be protests all over Pakistan”. He said that every city of Pakistan will be locked down as masses stand with their popular leader.