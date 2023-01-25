Share:

Rain with snow over hills is expected in Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi eight degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad five, Quetta minus six, Gilgit two and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus twelve and Anantnag zero degree centigrade.