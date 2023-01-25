Share:

Since its inception in 2014, SAPPHIRE has established a name for itself for offering affordable trend inspired collections. Over the years SAPPHIRE has expanded its collections to include menswear, kidswear, westernwear and non-apparel lines such as home and beauty. Fast forward to 2023 and SAPPHIRE is beginning a new chapter of its forever evolving story that starts with a rebranding. The brand has decided to adopt a contemporary yet timeless look for its new branding that modernises its perspective in offering a complete lifestyle to its customers and focusses on the ideals of modernism, quality and sustainability.

A vision for change

Fashion is such a dynamic market where new trends and customer shopping habits are constantly changing and new brands emerge, it is vital for existing brands to keep on evolving to stay relevant. SAPPHIRE’s rebranding not only keeps it relevant in this everchanging industry, it also reflects the brands adaptive character that allows it to be creative, progressive, and mindful.

The creation of a new identity

Although SAPPHIRE’s visual identity has not experienced drastic shifts over the years, the brand has gradually updated its look to a cleaner, letter-based logo before going through to this bolder rebranding exercise. Once known for its easily distinguishable bird ident, which also translated into its animal print apparel designs, SAPPHIRE has now transformed its identity to a minimalist bold font that has been designed to work with both feminine and masculine products.

The minimal and modern typeface was strategically selected to ensure that the brand stays relevant to the current trends, an attribute that is imperative for all pioneering fashion brands, but also something that will have longevity. As the first part of its forever evolving chapter, SAPPHIRE has introduced the next generation of its carrier bags that are made from 100% recycled and recyclable paper. These new bags, decorated in blooming florals and blue summer skies, symbolize the next step in SAPPHIRE’s commitment to reducing waste as they can be purchased for a nominal fee, proceeds of which will contribute to SAPPHIRE’s ongoing sustainability programme, where SAPPHIRE has already made huge strides, like repurposing fabric, investing in solar panels across stores, and reducing plastic usage.

Looking into the future

In an era where “less is more” and “minimalism is the name of the game,” the decision to adopt a more modern look is in complete alignment with the expectations of the modern-day customer, and it’s about time that brands recognize the need to change their viewpoint according to the demands of the customer, no matter which industry they belong to. SAPPHIRE’s new look, which it plans to strengthen over the course of the year, comes as a refreshing start to the new year, one that we expect many brands to follow.