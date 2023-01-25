Share:

LAHORE - Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. The first match of the day was a one-sided affair, where Remington Pharma outclassed BN Polo by 10- 2½. Hamza Mawaz Khan played the hero’s role in his team’s triumph with eight excellent goals while Basel Faisal Khokhar and Ahmad Bilal Riaz struck one each. From BN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Baber Naseem and Haider Naseem hit one goal each. Remington Pharma were off to a flying start as they scored three goals against one by BN Polo to take 3-1 lead in the first chukker.

Remington then dominated the second and third chukkers by converting two and three goals respectively. The last chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with Remington Pharma winning the match 10-2½. The second encounter proved a thrilling one as Diamond Paints defeated Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints by 4-3. Nico Roberts was hero of the day from the winning team as he thrashed in three goals and Bilal Hayat Noon hit one.

From Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder smashed all three goals. Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints started the match by firing in a field goal and converted one more in the beginning of the third chukker as no goal was scored in the second one. Diamond Paints then dominated the third chukker with three back-to-back goals to gain a slight 3-2 lead. The decisive fourth chukker saw both the teams scoring one goal apiece, thus Diamond Paints winning the match by 4-3.