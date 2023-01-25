Share:

Certain rural areas of Peshawar, particularly the ex-FR region Hassankhel that was merged into the provincial capital, have been facing lawlessness while recent robberies have worried the area residents. Hassankhel was merged into Peshawar following the merger of the erstwhile FATA region into KP province. Currently, the areas, falling in the Saddar circle, are the most vulnerable to militant attacks. Area residents said that in addition to militancy, the area is also scene to robberies and other crimes nowadays. Several Hassankhel residents complained that robberies have witnessed an increase in Hassankhel area recently.

They said robbers storm houses and take away various belongings, jewellery and cash amounts from people at gunpoint in Saddar circle of Peshawar. On social media, a trend has also been started by local youth, asking the authorities to ensure security and patrol Hassankhel villages. One resident in a social media post stated that Saddar circle police should start patrolling the area and show their presence in order to prevent robberies that have increased in the area.

While other areas are relatively peaceful, the Saddar circle of Peshawar has often hit headlines due to rising crime rate and nowadays militant attacks as well. Recently, a DSP along with two cops was martyred in an attack by the TTP in the same Saddar circle, for which TTP later claimed responsibility. Local residents said that the police presence is almost negligible in Hassankhel as the area has been infested by TTP fighters since a long time. It merits a mention here that most of the cops deployed in Hassankhel area were Khassadars, who turned policeman after the merger of KP and FATA. Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan have taken several measures recently to improve security situation.

The police station level cops have been directed to ensure wearing bulletproof jackets and other measures and remain alert. CCPO Ijaz Khan visits the rural checkposts from time to time to boost the morale of the cops deployed there. Also, the IGP recently ensured the night vision security equipment for the police force so that the cops can better perform their responsibilities to protect themselves and the public against militant attacks. However, the lower cadre police officers and cops at police station level are afraid of patrolling in Hassankhel and adjacent villages due to the ongoing volatile situation.

The hilly Hassankhel area, which borders the Pabbi area of Nowshera on the one end and Kohat on the other, also lacks social development. Residents are also concerned about the unavailability of mobile phone networks and 4G internet in the area despite being part of the provincial capital Peshawar now and located at an almost 30-minute drive from the city. One is rendered incommunicado once they land in Hassankhel.

Natural gas, which is produced by the adjacent Kohat district, is also not available for the Hassankhel residents. A local elder said that while a gas pipeline had been laid through the area, the locals had not been provided with the gas facility.