Share:

PESHAWAR - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Tuesday ordered investigation into the under-custody incident of a youth and formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the probe.

According to detail, an incident of the gruesome killing of a youth under custody identified as Obaid had occurred in Police Station Baner, Swat district. Taking notice of the incident, RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan formed a JIT headed by SP Investigation (Swat), Shah hassan Khan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.