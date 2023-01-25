Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has urged the varsity students to estab­lish a ‘Scholarship Society’ and asked the Students Financial Aid Office of the university to find merit-based scholarship opportunities for students.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasized for early launch of the “Students e-portal” for support in internship programmes. He emphasised this while addressing the ceremony of cheque distri­bution among 74 students of the university un­der Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) Phase-I on Tuesday. He said there were great aca­demic and unlimited scholarship opportunities in the world’s top universities, for which ability and hard work are necessary. He said hardworking students in national universities should partici­pate in competitive examinations, because now there was no other way to achieve the destination except merit. The youth of Sindh must take their education and research seriously, he said, adding that academic excellence was given importance to get a place in the private and public sectors. He said many scholarships are available for poor and hardworking students.

The Director, of University Advancement and Fi­nancial Assistance Dr.Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed that SFAO has been engaged in providing opportunities for scholarships to its meritorious students and extends awareness sessions with the full support of students. “We also welcome new sponsors and philanthropists to provide scholar­ships to our talented and hardworking students”, he said and informed that an e-portal will be launched for stakeholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the services and quality.