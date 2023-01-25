Share:

KRONPLATZ - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another record in her trophy-laden career as she secured an 83rd women’s World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her to the top of the list past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn. After a few near-misses since matching Vonn’s mark in Kranjska Gora earlier this month, Shiffrin sealed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

The four-time overall World Cup champion clocked the fastest first leg down the Erta slope with Swiss reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami 0.13 seconds behind. Shiffrin, 27, then consolidated her advantage with a strong second run to win by 0.45 seconds overall. Swedish men’s slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories -- all in slalom or giant slalom -- in the 1970s and 1980s.

The record is another addition to Shiffrin’s already impressive record. Shiffrin is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the youngest slalom champion in Olympic Alpine skiing history, winning in Sochi at 18 years and 345 days in 2014. Shiffrin was favourite to take several gold medals in 2022, but surprisingly came near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines.