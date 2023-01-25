Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mah­mood at CM House and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority’s (NHAs) road sector schemes.

Both were agreed to strengthen coor­dination between the provincial govern­ment and the National Highway Author­ity (NHA) so that ongoing road sector schemes of NHA in the province could be completed well in time.

The meeting was attended by Minis­ter Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secre­tary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Has­san Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro while from the federal government Secretary Com­munication Cap retd Muhammad Khur­ram, Member Sindh NHA Munir Memon, Member Finance NHA Mohammad Tay­ab and others.

The CM said that N-120 Hyderabad-Khokhrapar Via Mirpurkhas Road was 220-km, of which 120-km section from Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar via Umerkot was under execution by NHA. Shah said that there were another two sections of the road, including 80-km from Mir­purkhas to Umerkot and 40-km from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. Out of the 80-km road from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot, 60-km has been widened/reconditioned, where­as the work on the remaining portion from Umerkot to Khokhrapar (Raja Rasti) of 20-km has not been started as yet.

The CM said that the recent heavy rains have damaged the road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. At this, the federal minister assured the Chief Minister that the work would be accelerated and also directed NHA to repair the damaged portions.

The Chief Minister taking up the un­der construction Jamshoro–Sehwan road issue said that it has a length of 130-km being executed by NHA. He said the work started in 2018-19. Though it was an asset of NHA yet his govern­ment has also contributed Rs700 mil­lion in rehabilitation.

In the meeting, the issues raised by the CM said that work on the road from Khanote to Manjhand has not been start­ed as yet. He pointed out that during rains-2022, the newly built track came under water near Laki Shah Saddar, which required to be considered for its re-design or necessary. The federal Min­ister, Asad Mahmood said that the work had been accelerated and there were some land acquisition issues that needed to be settled.

At this, the CM directed the Chief Secretary to settle the land issues to complete work. The Garo-Keti Bunder Road,95 km, also came under discussion in the meeting. The CM disclosed that the NHA had started work on the road in 2006 and then abandoned it in 2008. He added that out of 95-km, Triple Sur­face Treatment (TST) on 60 km has been made, whereas the remaining length of 35 km was abandoned. Federal Minis­ter Asad Mahmood asked the chairman NHA to get a detailed report on the work done so far and the reasons for leaving it incomplete. He assured the CM that the matter would be resolved at the earliest. The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway also came under discussion and the federal minister told the CM that work would be started shortly. The CM thanked the minister and his team for the visit and appreciated their commitment.