HYDERABAD - The Controller of Annual Examination, Uni­versity of Sindh, Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the results of LLB Part-I, Part-II and Part-III annual examination 2021. Accord­ing to the announcement, a total of 67 male and female candidates appeared in LLB Part-I annual exami­nation, of which 44 have been declared passed in all subjects. In LLB Part-II an­nual examination, 251 out of 295 have been declared passed in all subjects. In LLB Part-III annual exami­nation, 950 male and fe­male candidates appeared, of them, 256 have been declared passed with first-class marks and 583 with second-class marks.