Share:

SAWAT - A symposium on the topic of ‘Early Screening of Cervical Cancer’ was organised at Saidu Medical College, Saidu Sharif, by the Department of Gynaecology, Saidu Group of Medical Teaching hospitals, Swat. The aim of the symposium was to raise awareness among women about screening for the disease while reviewing the complications caused by cervical cancer.

Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza attended the event as the chief guest. addressing the symposium, he appreciated the efforts of the Saidu Group of hospitals and said that whether it was a general situation or an epidemic situation like Corona, the doctors and other staff of the Saidu Group of hospitals have played an excellent role by being in the front line.