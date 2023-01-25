Share:

HYDERABAD - Two Atta Chakkis were sealed and fined for over­pricing wheat flour here on Tuesday. On the direc­tives of Deputy Commis­sioner Fuad Ghaffar Soom­ro, AC Latifabad Lala Iqbal and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo conducted price checking in Latifabad unit 2 and 6 and sealed two Al Syed and Chhipa Atta Chakkis for over charg­ing flour rates. According to the statement, rupees 100,000 was imposed on both the Chakkis for vio­lating the district admin­istration’s directives to implement flour prices.