Rahim YaR Khan - United arab Emirates (UaE) President Sheikh muhammad Bin Zayed will arrive today on his week-long private visit to Rahim Yar Khan’s Cholistan area. according to sources, Sheikh muhammad Bin Zayed will stay in Cholistan during his visit and also take part in the hunting of houbara bustard. Strict security arrangements have been made for his visit to Cholistan.

Special troops of Pakistan Rangers have been deployed in Cholistan for last few days for his security. Furthermore, the special security troops from UaE were also deployed near the residence of Sheikh muhammad in Cholistan. it’s worth mentioned that Crown of Dubai Sheikh hamdan Bin muhammad and Deputy Prime minister of UaE Sheikh mansoor Bin Raashid were arrived in Cholistan few days ago and before their arrival, the Presidential Guards and advance hunting parties also arrived in Cholistan.

The sources told that Pm Shahbaz Sharif will immediately return to islamabad from airport after receiving Sheikh muhammad. it is being expected that the president of UaE will also visit islamabad officially after completing his private visit of Cholistan where he will hold meetings with Pm Shehbaz Sharif and President arif alvi