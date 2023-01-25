Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest has sparked unabated condemnations by the PTI leaders including PTI chief Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib and others calling for his release.

The PTI had warned of countrywide protests against the arrest as the party sees the arrest as a sign of political victimization ahead of general elections in the country. Federal government and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has recieved flak for "allowing" the arrest.

Earlier, the PTI workers gathered outside the PTI chairman s residence in Zaman Park to thwart his possible arrest.