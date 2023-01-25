Share:

KHYBAR - Wheelchairs were distributed by the al-Khedmat Foundation, Khyber district chapter among 19 disabled persons in Landi Kotal on Tuesday.

In this connection a simple gathering was held at al-Khedmat hospital, Landi Kotal that was attended by al-Khedmat Foundation, Khyber chapter vice-president Murad hussain afridi as chief guest, Syed Shah, senior Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers, Zernoor afridi, abd-ur-Rauf Shinwari beside numbers JI volunteers and special persons.

Speaking on the occasion Murad hussain a fridi said that al-Khedmat Foundation was active enough to serve human round the clock.