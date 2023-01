Share:

KARACHI - Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari con­demned an attempt on the life of Sardar Latif Khosa’s son Balakh Sher Khosa, here on Tuesday. They said that the culprits involved in the attack should be ar­rested immediately. They also prayed for the early recovery of the Balakh Sher Khosa.