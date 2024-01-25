10,000 officers, cops of ICP to perform security duty during elections

ISLAMABAD - As many as 10,000 officers and cops of Islamabad Capital Police will perform duty in federal capital to maintain law and order during General Elections 2024 scheduled to be held on February 8, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. In this regard, a high level meeting was held by the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to review the security arrangements made by police to maintain law and order during General Elections, he said. The meeting was attended by all divisional Capital Police Officers, AIG Operations, SSP Operations and DPOs of Islamabad Capital Police, he said. During the meeting, the security plan regarding the upcoming election was finalized. Moreover, the federal capital will be divided into eastern and western parts under the administrative supervision of DIG-level officers for ensuring effective security measures. According to the plan, 10,000 officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties during the poll.
In this regard, the vacations of all police officers and officials have been suspended and a ban has been imposed for further orders. For additional backup and disciplinary duties during the election the services of volunteer and retired police officers and officials will also be taken. Surveillance cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations and a central control room will be established in Safe City Islamabad.